2021 Kia Stinger

27,161 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2021 Kia Stinger

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited - Neon Orange

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited - Neon Orange

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8468808
  Stock #: 95931P
  VIN: KNAE55LC0M6095931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 95931P
  • Mileage 27,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

