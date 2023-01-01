$50,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2021 Kia Telluride
Nightsky NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | DUAL MOONROOF | VENTED SEATS | LEATHER | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10286529
- Stock #: APR11604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,972 KM
Vehicle Description
If youre looking for the ultimate family SUV, then look no further as this 2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky is just the perfect fit.
Finished in a Green Moss exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.8L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Kias All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a double sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, Harman/Kardon sound system, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, driver memory seat, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, push-button start, power liftgate, head-up display, blind-spot monitor, heated and ventilated front seats, drive terrain select, auto start-stop, parking assist, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 3rd-row seating, 2nd-row heated and ventilated seats, rear climate control, 2nd-rowwindow sunshade roller and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.