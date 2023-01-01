Menu
2021 Kia Telluride

40,972 KM

Details Description Features

$50,990

+ tax & licensing
$50,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Kia Telluride

Nightsky NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | DUAL MOONROOF | VENTED SEATS | LEATHER | AWD

2021 Kia Telluride

Nightsky NAV | HARMAN/KARDON | DUAL MOONROOF | VENTED SEATS | LEATHER | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$50,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286529
  • Stock #: APR11604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,972 KM

Vehicle Description

If youre looking for the ultimate family SUV, then look no further as this 2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky is just the perfect fit.



Finished in a Green Moss exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.8L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Kias All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a double sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, Harman/Kardon sound system, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, driver memory seat, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, push-button start, power liftgate, head-up display, blind-spot monitor, heated and ventilated front seats, drive terrain select, auto start-stop, parking assist, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 3rd-row seating, 2nd-row heated and ventilated seats, rear climate control, 2nd-rowwindow sunshade roller and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky will bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

