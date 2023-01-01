Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

22,811 KM

Details Description Features

$104,900

+ tax & licensing
$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 HSE

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 HSE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10342758
  • Stock #: 438945
  • VIN: salgs2rk8ma438945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,811 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TD6 HSE

This Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 Diesel is equipped with 3.0L V-6 diesel engine that can produce up to 255 horsepower and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft. The transmission is 8-Speed Automatic with all-wheel drive.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

USB port

