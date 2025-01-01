Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve limited for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Lincoln Aviator

78,455 KM

Details Features

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve limited

Watch This Vehicle
12673326

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve limited

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1750541068
  2. 1750541068
  3. 1750541068
  4. 1750541068
  5. 1750541068
  6. 1750541068
  7. 1750541068
  8. 1750541068
  9. 1750541068
  10. 1750541068
  11. 1750541068
  12. 1750541068
  13. 1750541068
  14. 1750541068
  15. 1750541068
  16. 1750541068
  17. 1750541068
  18. 1750541068
  19. 1750541068
  20. 1750541068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,455KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC4MGL16082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21LN82
  • Mileage 78,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Limited Reserve

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Illumination Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 160,847 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Kia Sportage EX 38,465 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ducati Diavel Carbon 22,500 KM $10,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2021 Lincoln Aviator