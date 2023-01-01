$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT No Accident Bose Navigation Sunroof HUD Carplay
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT No Accident Bose Navigation Sunroof HUD Carplay
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,122KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD79M1510188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Head Up Display, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 70,122 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. This CX-3 GT comes with plenty of amazing technology and luxurious features such as an active driving display on the windshield, larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a power sunroof, heated seats with power / memory settings for the driver, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, Bose premium audio, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support LED signature lighting and an advanced proximity keyless entry system. Additional features are plush leather seats, soft touch surfaces with unique stitching detail, suede interior trim and chrome exterior accents.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/50R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lux Suede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
4.325 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Wheels: 18" Polished Finish Alloy -inc: machined spokes and dark painted pockets
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium sound system w/7 speakers, 7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports and auxiliary input, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, Blueto...
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support, driver's seat memory function, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 3 heating positions
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Mazda CX-3