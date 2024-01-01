Menu
2021 Mazda CX-3

76,100 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GS

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,100KM
VIN JM1DKDC76M1514009

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32790A
  • Mileage 76,100 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Climate Control

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
2021 Mazda CX-3