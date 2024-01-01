$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,100KM
VIN JM1DKDC76M1514009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32790A
- Mileage 76,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
2021 Mazda CX-3