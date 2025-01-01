Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Mazda CX-3

34,509 KM

Details Description Features

$23,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12895709

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12895709
  2. 12895709
  3. 12895709
  4. 12895709
  5. 12895709
  6. 12895709
  7. 12895709
  8. 12895709
  9. 12895709
  10. 12895709
  11. 12895709
  12. 12895709
  13. 12895709
  14. 12895709
  15. 12895709
  16. 12895709
  17. 12895709
  18. 12895709
Contact Seller

$23,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,509KM
VIN JM1DKFC78M1511589

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,509 KM

Vehicle Description








HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 47,082 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT 588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT 2.0 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT 2.0 54,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,788

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Mazda CX-3