$23,788+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$23,788
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,509KM
VIN JM1DKFC78M1511589
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,509 KM
Vehicle Description
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 47,082 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT 588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT 2.0 54,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$23,788
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Mazda CX-3