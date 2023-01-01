$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547145
- Stock #: 31918L
- VIN: 3MVDMBCL2MM206803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3