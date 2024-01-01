$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS Carplay Heated Seats Blind Spot Push Button Start
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS Carplay Heated Seats Blind Spot Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,110KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MVDMBCL0MM213992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15402F
- Mileage 44,110 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Smart City Brake Support, Blindspot Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The versatile design of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.This SUV has 44,110 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The versatile design of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 offers ease and agility without compromising on capability and space. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.This SUV has 44,110 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 8.8" wide colour display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI Commander switch, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics w/8-speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 2 USB ports, steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls, Bluetooth w/Au...
Seating
Cloth Seats
Dual Power Seats
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
48 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 1,971 kg (4,345 lbs)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 55,506 KM $50,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT No Accident Red Leather Navigation Sunroof 44,948 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Rogue SL No Accident 360CAM Panoramic Roof Remote Start 27,250 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Mazda CX-30