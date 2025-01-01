Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

63,397 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

12380544

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,397KM
VIN 3MVDMACL0MM239907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP0524
  • Mileage 63,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2021 Mazda CX-30