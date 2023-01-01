2021 Mazda CX-5

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465830

10465830 Stock #: 31884L

31884L VIN: JM3KFBDM8M0107651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,550 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.