$25,700+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Keep
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Keep
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$25,700
+ taxes & licensing
86,878KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCMXM1109977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,878 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Mazda CX-5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Kitchener.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 86,878 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this ultra modern CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features include LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$25,700
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Mazda CX-5