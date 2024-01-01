$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,543KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM0M1114833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14103
- Mileage 94,543 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart City Brake Support! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2021 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 94,543 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this ultra modern CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features include LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2021 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Mississauga.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 94,543 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this ultra modern CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features include LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus No Accident White Leather Autopilot 31,024 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 528i 360CAM Navigation Sunroof Blindspot 146,187 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Limited No Accident Beats Panoramic Roof Navi 33,033 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Mazda CX-5