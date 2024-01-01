Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

50,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,750KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBBLXM0108942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

2021 Mazda CX-5