2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
50,750KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBBLXM0108942
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
