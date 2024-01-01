$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,991KM
VIN JM3KFBDY7M0119535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6255
- Mileage 57,991 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
2021 Mazda CX-5