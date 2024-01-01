Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

27,596 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11986509

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Used
27,596KM
VIN JM3KFBDM3M0124440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-238-9888

