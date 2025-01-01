Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

93,000 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12213729

2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,000KM
VIN JM3KFBEY1M0129069

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33114L
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC 45,171 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now 89 KM $39,925 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5