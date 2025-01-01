$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD
2021 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBEY1M0129069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33114L
- Mileage 93,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC 45,171 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now 89 KM $39,925 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2021 Mazda CX-5