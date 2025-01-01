$27,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,910KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN W1K3G4FB0MJ316190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nocturnal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 316190
- Mileage 91,910 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ A220
COMES WITH HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MANY MORE FEATURES.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
COMES WITH HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MANY MORE FEATURES.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 273 KM $513,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 107,016 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 48,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG