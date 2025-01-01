2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Menu
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ A220 COMES WITH HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Details Description Features

12265888

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
91,910KM
VIN W1K3G4FB0MJ316190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nocturnal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 316190
  • Mileage 91,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ A220

COMES WITH HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, DIGITAL CLUSTER, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Email B Town Auto Sales

