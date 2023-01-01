2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 5 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128948

10128948 Stock #: 12643

12643 VIN: W1KWF8EB3MR647727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12643

Mileage 51,516 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Power Liftgate Run-flat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps All-season tires Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Navigation Services Live Traffic Information Touchpad Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 5 Speakers Mechanical Sport Suspension 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Ride Control Suspension Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist AMG STYLING PACKAGE Power Tilt Wheel AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Front Wireless Phone Charging Diamond Grille Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel 10.25" Central Media Display Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

