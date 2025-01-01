Menu
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C43 4 MATIC COMES WITH AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, AMG SPORT STEERING WHEEL, DIGITAL CLUSTER, 360 CAMERA, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,586 KM

$48,788

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

12430965

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$48,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,586KM
VIN W1KWF6EB5MR637169

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 637169
  • Mileage 75,586 KM

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C43 4 MATIC

COMES WITH AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, AMG SPORT STEERING WHEEL, DIGITAL CLUSTER, 360 CAMERA, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class