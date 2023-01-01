Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

17,615 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

C 300

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988481
  • Stock #: T234417A
  • VIN: W1KWJ8EB1MG095199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 17,615 KM

Vehicle Description

C300 4MATIC COUPE AMG APPEARANCE PKG, 4CYL, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, AMG WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BURNMEISTER SOUND, F+R PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/ MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

