$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Ambient Light 360CAM Navigation Sunroof
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Ambient Light 360CAM Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,984KM
VIN W1K5J4HB3MN198796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17749A
- Mileage 71,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $37,995 Finance Price: $35,995 AMG Package, Ambient Lighting, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
A compact luxury sedan built with finesse and style that truly delivers on the promise of performance. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA holds the title for being one of the most stylish compact sedans to date. Its striking design and awe inspiring silhouette combined with the finely crafted interior and excellent on road dynamics make this CLA one of the best cars one can own. From its excellent power delivery to the comfortable and luxurious interior and the unique and almost bewitching design, this CLA is the true meaning of the Mercedes-Benz slogan, Nothing but the Best.This coupe has 71,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$35,995
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class