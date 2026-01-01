Menu
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

76,228 KM

$88,888

+ taxes & licensing
13490072

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
76,228KM
VIN W1KZF8KB3MA964553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour High Tech Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 964553
  • Mileage 76,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
