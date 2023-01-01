$218,878+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
42,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10484271
- Stock #: 384159
- VIN: w1nyc7hj6mx384159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG
This G63 is powered with an twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system that prioritizes rear traction for better handling and acceleration. . It accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.9 secs.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
