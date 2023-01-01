Menu
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG
This G63 is powered with an twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system that prioritizes rear traction for better handling and acceleration. . It accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.9 secs.

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

30,332 KM

$218,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$218,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,332KM
Used
VIN W1NYC7HJ9MX412343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Platinum White/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,332 KM

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG

This G63 is powered with an twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system that prioritizes rear traction for better handling and acceleration. . It accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.9 secs.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Electric Seats

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

$218,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class