Menu
Account
Sign In
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

43,300 KM

Details Description Features

$188,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Watch This Vehicle
13490066

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13490066
  2. 13490066
  3. 13490066
Contact Seller

$188,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,300KM
VIN W1NYC7HJ1MX414118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,300 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT 40,395 KM $38,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 76,228 KM $88,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 253,819 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$188,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class