2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Used
66,900KM
VIN W1N0G8EBXMV308427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16258
  • Mileage 66,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist! Former Daily Rental!



Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


Amazing features and elegant lines, make this impressive GLC stand out in the crowd. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 66,900 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class