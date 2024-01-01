$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,832KM
VIN W1N4N4HB5MJ232487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16467
- Mileage 49,832 KM
Vehicle Description
AMG Night Package, Ambient Lighting, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Push Button Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
More than a commanding view of the road ahead, this Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a rewarding view of what's next. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
A compact SUV that fits any occasion, this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is ready for your urban commute, your cross country road trip and your back country trek in one perfectly sized package. With a comfortable, luxurious and well appointed interior, you will ride in comfort and style while doing it. Small and nimble like a hatchback, but rugged and capable like an SUV, you can get the job done in this awesome GLA. This SUV has 49,832 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings Include
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio: Connect 5
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
GVWR: TBD
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA