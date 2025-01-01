Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC

87,198 KM

$CALL

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
87,198KM
VIN W1N0G6EB5MV290469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,198 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.

Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply*

Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.

We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas.

Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End

Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .

Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*

HST and Licensing will be extra.

We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier

Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Safety

ABS
Back-Up Camera

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC