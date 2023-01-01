$62,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Pkg Burmester 360Cam
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Pkg Burmester 360Cam
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
51,646KM
Used
VIN 4JGFB4KB5MA302910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13628
- Mileage 51,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, AMG, 360 View Camera, Burmester Audio, AR Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Ambient Light, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Cupholders, Active Brake Assist, Blindspot Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The GLE has always been a top-rated, award winning SUV, and with a fresh redesign it has only made it better. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This SUV has 51,646 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our GLE's trim level is 350 4MATIC. With a sunroof, power liftgate, and heated ARTICO seats, this GLE 350 is exactly what you expect from a Mercedes SUV. Add the amazing tech features like navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, along with some aluminum wheels and chrome trim for style and you have the unstoppable dream car you always wanted. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Passenger Seat
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.69
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4
GVWR: 2,820 kgs
690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE