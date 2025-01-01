$46,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$46,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,980 KM
Vehicle Description
🛡️ Extended Warranty & Easy Financing Available!
Experience luxury, power, and prestige with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC – featuring the sought-after AMG Sport Package and only 106,980 KM! This stunning SUV is equipped with AMG wheels, premium options, and a bold presence that stands out from the crowd.✅ Vehicle Highlights:
2.0L V4 Engine | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
AMG Sport Package – Sport Styling, AMG Wheels & Trim
Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Interior | Heated Seats
Navigation | 360° Camera | Power Liftgate
Bluetooth | Parking Sensors | Keyless Entry/Start
Excellent Condition – Smooth Ride – Clean Title
📌 Mileage: 106,980 KM
💰 Price: $46,950 + HST & Licensing
🛡️ Extended Warranty & Financing Available – All Credit Types Accepted!
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Luxury Meets Performance – Book Your Test Drive Today!
Serving Mississauga, Toronto & the GTA with trusted pre-owned vehicles.
Great SUV. Great Price. Great Condition.
Vehicle Features
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
(905) 808 1198