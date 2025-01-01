2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=111 data-end=194>🚘 <strong data-start=118 data-end=192>2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC | AMG Package | 106,980 KM | $46,950 + TAX / LICENCE </strong></h3><p data-start=195 data-end=248><strong data-start=195 data-end=248>🛡️ Extended Warranty & Easy Financing Available!</strong></p><p data-start=250 data-end=532>Experience luxury, power, and prestige with this <strong data-start=299 data-end=336>2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC</strong> – featuring the sought-after <strong data-start=366 data-end=387>AMG Sport Package</strong> and only <strong data-start=397 data-end=411>106,980 KM</strong>! This stunning SUV is equipped with <strong data-start=448 data-end=462>AMG wheels</strong>, premium options, and a bold presence that stands out from the crowd.</p><h4 data-start=534 data-end=560>✅ Vehicle Highlights:</h4><ul data-start=561 data-end=891><li data-start=561 data-end=608><p data-start=563 data-end=608><strong data-start=563 data-end=606>2.0L V4 Engine | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</strong></p></li><li data-start=609 data-end=669><p data-start=611 data-end=669><strong data-start=611 data-end=667>AMG Sport Package – Sport Styling, AMG Wheels & Trim</strong></p></li><li data-start=670 data-end=729><p data-start=672 data-end=729><strong data-start=672 data-end=727>Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Interior | Heated Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=779><p data-start=732 data-end=779><strong data-start=732 data-end=777>Navigation | 360° Camera | Power Liftgate</strong></p></li><li data-start=780 data-end=837><p data-start=782 data-end=837><strong data-start=782 data-end=835>Bluetooth | Parking Sensors | Keyless Entry/Start</strong></p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=891><p data-start=840 data-end=891><strong data-start=840 data-end=891>Excellent Condition – Smooth Ride – Clean Title</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=893 data-end=1040>📌 <strong data-start=896 data-end=908>Mileage:</strong> 106,980 KM<br data-start=919 data-end=922 />💰 <strong data-start=925 data-end=935>Price:</strong> $46,950 + HST & Licensing<br data-start=961 data-end=964 />🛡️ <strong data-start=968 data-end=1011>Extended Warranty & Financing Available</strong> – All Credit Types Accepted!</p><hr data-start=1042 data-end=1045 /><p data-start=1047 data-end=1236>📍 <strong data-start=1050 data-end=1076>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1076 data-end=1079 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=1140 data-end=1143 />📞 <strong data-start=1146 data-end=1159>Call Now:</strong> (905) 808-1198<br data-start=1174 data-end=1177 />🕘 <strong data-start=1180 data-end=1236>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><hr data-start=1238 data-end=1241 /><p data-start=1243 data-end=1429>🔥 <strong data-start=1246 data-end=1304>Luxury Meets Performance – Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong><br data-start=1304 data-end=1307 /><strong data-start=1307 data-end=1382>Serving Mississauga, Toronto & the GTA with trusted pre-owned vehicles.</strong><br data-start=1382 data-end=1385 /><strong data-start=1385 data-end=1429>Great SUV. Great Price. Great Condition.</strong></p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

106,980 KM

Details Description Features

$46,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12959966

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$46,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGFB4KE0MA351121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,980 KM

Vehicle Description

🚘 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC | AMG Package | 106,980 KM | $46,950 + TAX / LICENCE 

🛡️ Extended Warranty & Easy Financing Available!

Experience luxury, power, and prestige with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC – featuring the sought-after AMG Sport Package and only 106,980 KM! This stunning SUV is equipped with AMG wheels, premium options, and a bold presence that stands out from the crowd.

✅ Vehicle Highlights:

  • 2.0L V4 Engine | 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive

  • AMG Sport Package – Sport Styling, AMG Wheels & Trim

  • Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Interior | Heated Seats

  • Navigation | 360° Camera | Power Liftgate

  • Bluetooth | Parking Sensors | Keyless Entry/Start

  • Excellent Condition – Smooth Ride – Clean Title

📌 Mileage: 106,980 KM
💰 Price: $46,950 + HST & Licensing
🛡️ Extended Warranty & Financing Available – All Credit Types Accepted!

📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available

🔥 Luxury Meets Performance – Book Your Test Drive Today!
Serving Mississauga, Toronto & the GTA with trusted pre-owned vehicles.
Great SUV. Great Price. Great Condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2012 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 173,407 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE 138,045 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 162,986 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE