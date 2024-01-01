Menu
<p>Dont break the bank and get yourself into this beautiful 2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC!<br /> <br /> Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control system (4WD).</p> <p>Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitor, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM/XM radio, power driver seat with power lumbar support, push-button start and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWCwill bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

65,405 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
GT BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS | 4WD

GT BACKUP CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS | 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

65,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,405 KM

Dont break the bank and get yourself into this beautiful 2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC!



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control system (4WD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitor, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM/XM radio, power driver seat with power lumbar support, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWCwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

