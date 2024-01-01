Menu
SV AWD | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Steering Buttons | Bluetooth Connectivity | Telescopic Steering | Drive Mode Select | Remote Entry | Cruise Control | **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available

2021 Nissan Qashqai

64,888 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Pearl White SV AWD / Sunroof / Push Start / Carplay Android

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Pearl White SV AWD / Sunroof / Push Start / Carplay Android

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,888KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW2MW428593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7328
  • Mileage 64,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Nissan Qashqai