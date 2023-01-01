$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV No Accident 360CAM Panoramic Roof Blindspot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13642
- Mileage 39,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. This SUV has 39,562 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
Tabangi Motors
