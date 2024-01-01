Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

54,878 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

S AWD / Heated Seats / Reverse Camera / Blind Spot

2021 Nissan Rogue

S AWD / Heated Seats / Reverse Camera / Blind Spot

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,878KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB0MC781800

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7456
  • Mileage 54,878 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

