$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum AWD / FULLY LOADED / Leather / Pano Roof
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum AWD / FULLY LOADED / Leather / Pano Roof
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,144KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AT3DD7MW314457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7476
- Mileage 72,144 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PLATINUM AWD | FULLY LOADED | Premium Leather Interior | Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof | Heated Seats | Dual Climate Control | Power Seats | Navigation | Carplay + Android Auto | Push Start | Remote Start | Brake Hold | PRO PILOT ASSIST (Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Forward Safety Warning) | Heated Steering | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2020 2019 2023 2022 S SV SL Nissan Murano Kicks Pathfinder Qashqai Subaru Crosstrek Outback Mitsubishi Outlander RVR Toyota Rav4 CHR 4Runner Kia Sportage Seltos Sorento Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Honda CR-V HR-V Pilot Passport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Volkswagen Taos Tiguan Atlas Mazda CX-30 CX-3 CX-50 CX-5
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2020 2019 2023 2022 S SV SL Nissan Murano Kicks Pathfinder Qashqai Subaru Crosstrek Outback Mitsubishi Outlander RVR Toyota Rav4 CHR 4Runner Kia Sportage Seltos Sorento Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Honda CR-V HR-V Pilot Passport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Volkswagen Taos Tiguan Atlas Mazda CX-30 CX-3 CX-50 CX-5
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2018 Nissan NV200 S / Reverse Camera / Cruise Control / Bluetooth 105,511 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Blind Spot / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats 122,965 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GS / Htd Seats / Htd Steering / Psh Start 55,407 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2021 Nissan Rogue