2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
55,000KM
VIN 5N1AT3BAXMC742845
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Nissan Rogue SV
It blends modern design, advanced safety, and everyday comfort. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L VC-Turbo engine and equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, it offers confident performance in all conditions. Inside, enjoy features like a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a power liftgate, and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist for a smarter, more comfortable drive.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$23,488*
Cash Price: $24,988*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
