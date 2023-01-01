2021 Nissan Rogue

$29,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9619519

9619519 Stock #: 221659A

221659A VIN: 5N1AT3AB8MC742997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 221659A

Mileage 63,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.