2021 Nissan Sentra

34,995 KM

Details Features

$26,579

+ tax & licensing
$26,579

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$26,579

+ taxes & licensing

34,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161978
  • Stock #: 23T8320A
  • VIN: 3N1AB8DV2MY223092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

