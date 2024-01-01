2021 Nissan Sentra

Menu
70,295 KM

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

70,295KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8CV8MY259776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7188
  • Mileage 70,295 KM

Vehicle Description

SV | Sunroof | Blind Spot Indicator | Lane Assist | Backup Camera | Alloys | Heated seats | Bluetooth | All Power | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Push Start | Remote Start | Dual Climate | Carplay/Android Auto | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | Bluetooth Audio | and More, CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. Previous Daily Rental TAGS: 2019 2022 2018 2020 Toyota Corolla Yaris Camry Honda Civic Accord Subaru Impreza Hyundai Veloster Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Soul Mazda3 Mazda6 Nissan Altima Micra Mitsubishi Lancer model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .Please visit our website for more details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
