2021 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Cabriolet
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
45,125KM
VIN WP0CB2A95MS249050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,125 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S CABRIOLET
COMES WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTS, VENTILATED SEATS, STORAGE PACKAGE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, SURROUND VIEW, SPORT PACKAGE, PASM SPORT SUSPENSION, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM INCL. TAILPIPES IN BLACK, SPORTDESIGN SIDE SKIRTS, POWER STEERING PLUS, WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN BLACK, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, HEATED GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL, SPORT CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN WHITE, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS, CLEAR TAILLIGHTS.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
All Wheel Steering
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
