2021 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S CABRIOLET COMES WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTS, VENTILATED SEATS, STORAGE PACKAGE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, SURROUND VIEW, SPORT PACKAGE, PASM SPORT SUSPENSION, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM INCL. TAILPIPES IN BLACK, SPORTDESIGN SIDE SKIRTS, POWER STEERING PLUS, WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN BLACK, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, HEATED GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL, SPORT CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN WHITE, PORSCHE CREST ON HEADRESTS, CLEAR TAILLIGHTS. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Porsche 911

45,125 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Cabriolet

12701355

2021 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Cabriolet

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,125KM
VIN WP0CB2A95MS249050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,125 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
All Wheel Steering
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Porsche 911