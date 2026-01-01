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<strong>2021 Porsche Macan finished in Black delivers sporty handling, luxury SUV practicality, and signature Porsche driving dynamics in a compact premium SUV package.</strong><span> With its refined interior and athletic stance, the Macan blends everyday comfort with engaging performance.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission and AWD</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the Macan delivers responsive acceleration, confident traction, and precise handling.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Porsche Communication Management (PCM)</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Lane Departure Warning</span></li> <li><span>Premium Interior Trim</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2021 Porsche Macan

52,187 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Porsche Macan

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14083578

2021 Porsche Macan

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Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14083578
  2. 14083578
  3. 14083578
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Used
52,187KM
VIN WP1AA2A59MLB05789

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,187 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Porsche Macan finished in Black delivers sporty handling, luxury SUV practicality, and signature Porsche driving dynamics in a compact premium SUV package. With its refined interior and athletic stance, the Macan blends everyday comfort with engaging performance.




Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission and AWD, the Macan delivers responsive acceleration, confident traction, and precise handling.




Factory options included:

  • Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Tailgate
  • Backup Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Premium Interior Trim
  • Alloy Wheels






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Porsche Macan