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2021 Porsche Macan
Base
2021 Porsche Macan
Base
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
52,187KM
VIN WP1AA2A59MLB05789
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,187 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Porsche Macan finished in Black delivers sporty handling, luxury SUV practicality, and signature Porsche driving dynamics in a compact premium SUV package. With its refined interior and athletic stance, the Macan blends everyday comfort with engaging performance.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission and AWD, the Macan delivers responsive acceleration, confident traction, and precise handling.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission and AWD, the Macan delivers responsive acceleration, confident traction, and precise handling.
Factory options included:
- Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Backup Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Premium Interior Trim
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Porsche Macan