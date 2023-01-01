2021 RAM 1500

$42,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 1 4 2 K M Used

12945 VIN: 1C6SRFMT3MN662855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,142 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity 798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

