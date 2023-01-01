$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn No Accident Carplay Park Assist Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
74,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10274037
- Stock #: 12945
- VIN: 1C6SRFMT3MN662855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12945
- Mileage 74,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Make light work of tough jobs with exceptional towing, torque and payload capability. This 2021 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 74,142 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Big Horn comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable cloth seats and premium carpet floors, a leather steering wheel, Uconnect with a large touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This awesome pickup truck also includes power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, an HD suspension, towing equipment, chrome bumpers with rear step, chrome exterior accents, fog lights and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFMT3MN662855.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5