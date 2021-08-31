Menu
2021 RAM 1500

1,829 KM

Details Description Features

$55,895

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$55,895

+ taxes & licensing

1,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7974260
  • Stock #: 211168A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0MS552160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211168A
  • Mileage 1,829 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
Black Rotary Shifter
Hemi Badge
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Electronic Shift
Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Quick Order Package 29G SLT
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Engine Oil Heat Exchanger
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

