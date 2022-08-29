2021 RAM 1500

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9089410

9089410 Stock #: P7786

P7786 VIN: 1C6RRFFG0MN672922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # P7786

Mileage 27,965 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Monotone Paint Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Mechanical 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Additional Features GVWR: 3 Big Horn Badge CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) Quick Order Package 23Z Big Horn Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Aluminum Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display 129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.