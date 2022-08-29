Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

27,965 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 9089410
  2. 9089410
  3. 9089410
  4. 9089410
  5. 9089410
  6. 9089410
  7. 9089410
  8. 9089410
  9. 9089410
  10. 9089410
  11. 9089410
  12. 9089410
  13. 9089410
  14. 9089410
  15. 9089410
  16. 9089410
  17. 9089410
  18. 9089410
  19. 9089410
  20. 9089410
  21. 9089410
  22. 9089410
  23. 9089410
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9089410
  • Stock #: P7786
  • VIN: 1C6RRFFG0MN672922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # P7786
  • Mileage 27,965 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque
GVWR: 3
Big Horn Badge
CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT)
Quick Order Package 23Z Big Horn
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2020 Toyota Prius Pr...
 55,546 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru WRX STI ...
 16,846 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 96,092 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory