$24,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 6'4 BOX / Remote Start / Rev Cam
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 6'4 BOX / Remote Start / Rev Cam
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,804KM
VIN 1C6RR6FG4MS573704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,804 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic Tradesman 4X2 | 6'4 BOX | 3.6L V6 | Remote Start | Automatic | Reverse Camera | Power Windows | Cruise Control | Steering Controls | Power Locks | Power Mirrors | Voice Command | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2019 2020 2023 2022 Toyota Tundra Tacoma Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2500 Ford F-150 F-250 F-350 Lightning Maverick Ranger Ram 2500 GMC Sierra Nissan Titan Frontier
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2019 2020 2023 2022 Toyota Tundra Tacoma Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2500 Ford F-150 F-250 F-350 Lightning Maverick Ranger Ram 2500 GMC Sierra Nissan Titan Frontier
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 6'4 BOX / Remote Start / Rev Cam 90,804 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Sentra SV / Push Start / Dual Climate / Forward Safety 99,880 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline / Blind Spot / Heated Seats / Rev Camera 123,214 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2021 RAM 1500 Classic