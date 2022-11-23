2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12606A VIN: 3C6RR7KT2MG713147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,942 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

