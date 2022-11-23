Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

6,942 KM

$43,995

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

EXPRESS

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9400420
  • Stock #: 12606A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2MG713147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12606A
  • Mileage 6,942 KM

Vehicle Description

"" Yes Only 6942 km's !! "" Save thousands from new, , CREW CAB 4x4, 5.7L, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 20"" WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, STEP BARS, TONNEAU, BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRASNTY, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

