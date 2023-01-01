2021 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 7 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10206771

10206771 Stock #: 541914P

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 83,743 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.