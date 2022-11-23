2021 RAM 3500

$81,888 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 1 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9329746

9329746 Stock #: 221575A

221575A VIN: 3C63R3HL9MG688558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 221575A

Mileage 43,121 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Monotone Paint Electronically Controlled Throttle Front Bumper Sight Shields Powertrain Current Generation Engine Controller Mechanical Diesel Exhaust Brake Media / Nav / Comm Active Noise Control System Additional Features 300 lbs) GVWR: 5 Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Transmission : automatique 8 vitesses Supplemental Heater Refroidissement du moteur grande capacité Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Chrome-Clad Steel 579 kg (12 Quick Order Package 2GZ Big Horn Moteur : I6 Cummins turbo diesel de 67 L Réservoir de carburant sans bouchon Deux batteries sans entretien de 730 A Protège-calandre d'hiver Banquette avant 40/20/40 en tissu Rapport de pont arrière de 373 Pneus : LT275/70R18E FN toutes saisons

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.