$24,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Navi
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Navi
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,055KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTHNC6MH292689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7330
- Mileage 67,055 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LIMITED AWD | Push Start | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Carplay+Andorid Auto | Remote Entry | Power Driver Seat | Dual Climate | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Departure | Forward Safety | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TAGS: 2022 2023 2020 2019 Outlander Nissan Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Pilot Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia 4Runner Hghlander Subaru Forester Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Eclipse Cross VW Volkswagen Tiguan Atlas Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Ford Ecosport Escape Edge Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2019 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Forward Safety / Reverse Camera 105,500 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry LE / Lane Departure / Forward Safety / PWR Seat 149,996 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD / LOADED / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start 136,672 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek